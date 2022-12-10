Students follow in historic footsteps

Students also ran a four-day fundraiser selling gourmet popcorn that netted $77,000 to pay for the trip and hooded sweatshirts emblazoned with the school’s logo.

In Selma, the visitors were greeted by Mayor James Perkins Jr. who emphasized the town’s historic nature and the how the events of 1965 paved the way for his becoming the city’s first Black mayor. He also told them it was the first time the city had hosted a school group to walk the bridge.

“He provided background from the city’s role in the Civil War to the freedoms now afforded to people of color, from the right to eat in a restaurant to voting,” said Cason.

As students headed across the bridge, Principal Stephanie Payne said some were afraid.

“They didn’t know what was going to happen, and I heard some say they were scared,” she said. “They’d seen the videos. And the bridge wasn’t closed down; we were on one side, but the other had cars and people on it. I had to explain that because of what happened then, we could do this peacefully now without being attacked or having dogs sic’d on us. They really felt the impact of what happened, and I was touched by that.”

The trip, a first for many students who had never left the county or state, also included a stop at Tuskegee University to see planes flown by the school’s famous airmen and a lunch hosted by Alabama State University. The long day ended with students’ having a new outlook, said Cason.

“There’s a little bit more sense of pride and seriousness about what we’re doing in this school,” he said. “It’s created long-lasting effects for the whole year and really brought the whole community together.”

