Student circles hone social skills

“He said, ‘This is the only place I get to talk and speak my mind,’” said Julkes.

Lovinggood’s 1,200 students have been invited to voice their thoughts for the last three years, when Julkes championed a program of conversation circles. Students gather in classrooms, hallways, the media center or outdoors to talk about what’s foremost in their lives, be it the school dress code or what’s happening at home.

“Circles allow them to speak their minds, and everyone in the circle is respectful,” said Julkes. “Only one person talks at a time. And every student is included. Some are shy and don’t share much, but this gives everyone an opportunity to have a say, and we respect their thoughts and opinions.”

Initially, circles were held once a month in classrooms of teachers who underwent training to moderate them. Their popularity grew as more staff noted how circles were making a positive impact on student behavior. Last year, the program gained more momentum when the school shifted to a block schedule.

“Our classes are now 90 minutes, and that allows us to have 20-minute circles twice a month,” said Julkes.

Circle topics aren’t entirely random. Julkes established a student committee that meets to share what kids are mulling. Julkes then transforms those ideas into age-appropriate prompts.

“They talk about things you wouldn’t think a middle-schooler could attack with any level of maturity,” she said. “They talk about everything from their favorite cereals – with or without milk – to public displays of affection in the halls.”

Eighth grader Kaitlyn Brathwaite, 13, is on the committee and has participated in circle conversations since she enrolled in sixth grade.

“I was really excited to do it,” she said. “Sometimes the topics are serious, like the dress code, and sometimes they’re silly. Even if it’s a bit awkward in the beginning, people gradually open up to each other. They know the circle is a safe space where they’re OK to talk about things.”

Eighth grader Ethan Holcomb said he enjoys hearing the different opinions expressed during circle sessions.

“It’s great that people can share opinions and emotions without being discriminated for them,” he said. “People have different opinions about what’s going on in society, but they can still be nice and be friends.”

Julkes said after three years, she’s seen positive results from the program.

“I talk to teachers all the time about emotional intelligence and how necessary a skill it is for the workforce and beyond,” she said. “I’ve seen students deal with conflicts better because they’re learning how to talk about the impact of actions. It often heads off a conference before something serious happens.”

Julkes has promoted the idea to other schools, and the response isn’t always positive.

“Sometimes other schools say, ‘That won’t work here,’” she said. “But it does. I see the effects all the time. It might look different at your school, but it will work.”

Information about Lovinggood Middle is online at cobbk12.org/lovinggood.

