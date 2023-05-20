Stroll through Suwanee just might result in an art find

This year, those on the lookout will try to find a Suwanee Spirit Stone, created by Ray and Jeannie Terhune of Crafty Creations. The art pieces are an actual stone, covered with polymer clay and embellished with small crystals. Each piece takes approximately one hour to create.

Each spirit stone features a Suwanee ‘S’ and a polymer clay “limb.” According to the artists, “Found Spirit Stones can be displayed anywhere, but are designed to be ‘guardians’ for plants in pots or in the garden.”