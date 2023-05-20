X

Stroll through Suwanee just might result in an art find

Credit: City of Suwanee

Credit: City of Suwanee

Local
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
5 minutes ago

Suwanee’s Art on a Limb program continues this month encouraging the public to enjoy the city’s greenway, trails and parks. During Art on a Limb two pieces of art are hidden daily along one of the greenways or within city parks through May 31. Observant individuals who find the art pieces get to keep them.

This year, those on the lookout will try to find a Suwanee Spirit Stone, created by Ray and Jeannie Terhune of Crafty Creations. The art pieces are an actual stone, covered with polymer clay and embellished with small crystals. Each piece takes approximately one hour to create.

Each spirit stone features a Suwanee ‘S’ and a polymer clay “limb.” According to the artists, “Found Spirit Stones can be displayed anywhere, but are designed to be ‘guardians’ for plants in pots or in the garden.”

Anyone finding one of these unique art objects is encouraged to share a photo on social media and tag the city and #ArtOnALimb2023.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
