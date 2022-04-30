STEAM teacher writes the book

“These are fun, STEAM-based stories where there’s a lot of building,” said Scandrett. “While they’re meant to keep students entertained, they also introduce them to this sophisticated vocabulary that gets repeated frequently so they can learn it.”

Words such as project, outline, design, engineering and construct are also in each book’s glossary so students can review them on their own. A list of STEAM activities is also included for parents and students to work on together.

Scandrett’s STEAM lessons at school keep in mind that many of his students might not have access to materials and resources. One recent project focused on sustainable building using recyclable elements easily found at home; another built an Olympic-themed course out of cardboard, paper towel tubes, sticks and aluminum foil.

“We used every area of STEAM from gravitational pull and measuring to design,” he said. “It’s a way to show how STEAM is a way of life.”

