Spruill Center for Arts commits to the underserved

“Teaching artist Amanda Williams has all the credentials in terms of her background and training, and is the perfect fit for these classes,” said the CEO.

Williams takes the participants through a brief historical introduction of the featured artist and a sampling of their works. Associated with movements such as Realism and Impressionism and with ties to Atlanta, Henry Ossawa Tanner was showcased during the first session.

Using chalk pastels, participants drew inspiration from the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. “The idea was not necessarily to replicate the art that was shown but to use that art as inspiration to create their own piece,” Mothner added.

Some of the participants recreated the arch, others just used similar colors and others made what they wanted to create.

“Amanda’s level of empathy is unparalleled. She really connects with the program participants and draws them into the experience, which for me was amazing to watch,” he said.

The CEO also noted the active engagement, connections and empathy among the participants and caregivers during the class.

“Programs like this give people with cognitive impairment, who have had so much of their independence in life taken away, something very valuable. Moments of intellectual honesty and self-expression (Do you like this work by this artist? Why or why not? No wrong answers, no judgment),” wrote caregiver Sherri Williams in an email to Spruill. There is joy in creating your own work with new tools and trying new techniques as they are explained. And most importantly, there is dignity and affirmation from your fellow artists.”

Interested parties can call the registration office (770-394-3447) to leave their names and contact info and will be notified when registration opens in early November. For more information, visit https://www.spruillarts.org/

