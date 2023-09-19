Serenbe readies for Art Over Dinner, Designer Showhouse

Art Over Dinner will be held 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 29 with Decorative Arts Fellow of this year’s Serenbe Designer Showhouse, Thomas Jackson.

View Jackson’s artworks over cocktails, followed by a multi-course dinner hosted by The Farmhouse at Gainey Hall + Gallery, 10640 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills.

Represented by Jackson Fine Art, Jackson is an environmental artist and a photographer known for abstract photographs that combine landscapes, sculpture and kinetic art.

Last spring, he installed and photographed three pieces during an artist residency with the Art Farm at Serenbe in South Fulton County.

Thomas’ Serenbe series of photographs will be available for sale, with 10% of proceeds benefiting the Art Farm.

Reserve tickets for $144.70 per person at tinyurl.com/525tzaj3.

Serenbe Designer Showhouse tours begin Sept. 29 to Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are $35 per person, but they can be transferred to another date/time or person though they are nonrefundable.

For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/mtyr2c3t.