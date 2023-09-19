Serenbe readies for Art Over Dinner, Designer Showhouse

Credit: Serenbe

Credit: Serenbe

South Fulton County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
24 minutes ago
X

Art Over Dinner will be held 6:30-9 p.m. Sept. 29 with Decorative Arts Fellow of this year’s Serenbe Designer Showhouse, Thomas Jackson.

View Jackson’s artworks over cocktails, followed by a multi-course dinner hosted by The Farmhouse at Gainey Hall + Gallery, 10640 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills.

Represented by Jackson Fine Art, Jackson is an environmental artist and a photographer known for abstract photographs that combine landscapes, sculpture and kinetic art.

Last spring, he installed and photographed three pieces during an artist residency with the Art Farm at Serenbe in South Fulton County.

Thomas’ Serenbe series of photographs will be available for sale, with 10% of proceeds benefiting the Art Farm.

Reserve tickets for $144.70 per person at tinyurl.com/525tzaj3.

Serenbe Designer Showhouse tours begin Sept. 29 to Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Tickets are $35 per person, but they can be transferred to another date/time or person though they are nonrefundable.

For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/mtyr2c3t.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated7h ago

Flowery Branch woman to serve 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dog
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Commission

Details coming Wednesday on transferring Fulton inmates to far-away facilities
2h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
3h ago

Credit: ajc.com

Slutty Vegan, waffles and whiskey. What’s coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
3h ago

Credit: R.J. Rico/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers urged to curb citizen referendums
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Les Farfadais

Serenbe’s Art Farm hosts new series Sept. 21 to Oct. 1
Answers in Genesis conference is Sept. 21-23
Fulton hosts children’s day camps in June, July
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
20h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top