Serenbe Holiday Bazaar is Dec. 3, 4

The Serenbe Holiday Bazaar will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Inn at Serenbe Pavilion, 9110 Selborne Lane, Unit 210, Chattahoochee Hills.
Roast marshmallows by the bonfire for s’mores, and play seasonal games on the pavilion lawn.
There also will be workshops, seasonal activities, a food truck, warm beverages and local artisans and makers.
Tickets cost $95 for the Holiday Wreath Workshop at noon Dec. 3 or 4.
To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/3V9TkPF.
During the 1.5-hour workshop, the team from Forage & Flower Botanical Design Studio will guide participants through the process of building a wreath from scratch for them to take their wreaths home with them.
All materials will be provided.
For information, go to SerenbeHolidayBazaar.com.
