Christian City plans Day of Service on Sept. 30

Christian City will welcome volunteers to its 500-acre campus near Union City from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30 for its first Terry Chapman Day of Service.
“Terry loved Christian City, and he was faithful - and we are so grateful.” said Christian City CEO Keith Horton in a statement, honoring the prolific, longtime volunteer who died last spring.
A civil engineer by profession, in retirement Chapman became a fixture at Christian City for a host of building and renovation projects.
Individuals and groups are invited to participate by signing up and choosing a preferred project at ChristianCity.org/tcdos.
A free lunch will be served, and every volunteer will receive a commemorative t-shirt.
Opening its first children’s home for homeless and runaway youth in 1965, Christian City now serves more than 1,000 children, youth and seniors.
The not-for-profit organization provides affordable senior living and healthcare, residential group homes for children, foster and adoption services, runaway and homeless youth services, support and homes for youth who have aged out of foster care and independent living for neuro-diverse adults.
