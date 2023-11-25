Score drops at Kitchen Momoi in Suwanee

Several foods at Kitchen Momoi in Suwanee were at risk of contamination, which led to a failing score on a routine health inspection.
The restaurant had a second consecutive violation of improper food separation in coolers. A tray of raw fish was above cabbage in a reach-in cooler, and unwashed avocados were above dressings inside a prep cooler.
In addition, the prep cooler was not holding foods at safe temperatures. Kimchi, raw chicken, raw beef and pork were discarded because they were out of temperature range.
Cooked jalapeno tempura and fried rolls in the freezer were not labeled with a discard date.
Among other violations, employees were washing containers and equipment without sanitizing them. And the cleaning buckets had elevated levels of sanitizer.
Several dirty pans were inside the vegetable sink. An employee washed her hands in the three-compartment sink.
Kitchen Momoi, 686 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., scored 54/U, down from 93/A in July. It will be reinspected.
