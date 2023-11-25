Score drops at Kitchen Momoi in Suwanee

Several foods at Kitchen Momoi in Suwanee were at risk of contamination, which led to a failing score on a routine health inspection.

The restaurant had a second consecutive violation of improper food separation in coolers. A tray of raw fish was above cabbage in a reach-in cooler, and unwashed avocados were above dressings inside a prep cooler.

In addition, the prep cooler was not holding foods at safe temperatures. Kimchi, raw chicken, raw beef and pork were discarded because they were out of temperature range.