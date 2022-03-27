ajc logo
X

Score drops at Japanese Steakhouse in Henry

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

Koji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar in Henry County had several food contamination violations during a recent inspection that dropped its health score from 90/A to 67/U.

A container of raw chicken was directly on top of ready-to-eat spicy mayo and soy sauce. Multiple containers of tempura and tofu were uncovered inside the reach-in cooler.

The interior of the ice machine had mold-like accumulation, and grim and debris was on the can opener blade during the March 22 routine check.

Containers of tempura chicken and lo mein were stored with no date marking to indicate the dates of preparation and disposal. A container of zucchini was stored on the floor of the central kitchen.

In addition, multiple chemical spray bottles were without labels, and a kitchen hand sink had no paper towels.

Koji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 4938 Bill Gardner Parkway, Locust Grove will have a follow-up inspection.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
13m ago
Henry County restaurant inspection scores
13m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
13m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top