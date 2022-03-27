Score drops at Japanese Steakhouse in Henry

Koji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar in Henry County had several food contamination violations during a recent inspection that dropped its health score from 90/A to 67/U.
A container of raw chicken was directly on top of ready-to-eat spicy mayo and soy sauce. Multiple containers of tempura and tofu were uncovered inside the reach-in cooler.
The interior of the ice machine had mold-like accumulation, and grim and debris was on the can opener blade during the March 22 routine check.
Containers of tempura chicken and lo mein were stored with no date marking to indicate the dates of preparation and disposal. A container of zucchini was stored on the floor of the central kitchen.
In addition, multiple chemical spray bottles were without labels, and a kitchen hand sink had no paper towels.
Koji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 4938 Bill Gardner Parkway, Locust Grove will have a follow-up inspection.
