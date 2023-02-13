X
Sauce, pasta water cited at Mambo Italiano

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
20 minutes ago

Mambo Italiano Street Food in Cobb County failed a routine inspection with food safety violations involving pasta water and sauces.

Employees used water from the hand sink to fill the pasta steamer. In other cases, employees were not using fresh water to heat pasta. Instead, they were reheating the pasta water from the previous day.

The marinara sauce was in an unsafe container once used to store soap for cleaning pots and pans. The sauce was discarded.

Alfredo sauce was not rapidly cooled to a safe temperature within four hours. It was discarded.

Employees left the facility out the back door and returned to the kitchen without washing their hands.

There was no soap at the hand sinks in the kitchen and front food area.

Food contact surfaces were unclean. Prep sinks were dirty with food debris, and food was on the cutting board and pizza cutter.

Mambo Italiano Street Food, 2022 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta, scored 57/U, down from 82/B. It will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
