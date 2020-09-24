Weekend resurfacing to close Ga. 400 lanes

Resurfacing activity will result in weekend lane closures on Ga. 400 in North Fulton County, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.
Work to repair roadway deterioration extends from the Ga. 400/I-85 interchange in the Atlanta Buckhead area to just south of Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs, and includes the Glenridge Connector, GDOT said.
Weather permitting, crews will close one alternating left or right lane of northbound Ga. 400 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Also, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and Sunday, single-lane closures will become double-lane closures until 9 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Monday, respectively.
The $5 million resurfacing project is expected to be completed by February. Information: https://bit.ly/3cBqy5P