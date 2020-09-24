Weekend resurfacing to close Ga. 400 lanes

Work to repair roadway deterioration extends from the Ga. 400/I-85 interchange in the Atlanta Buckhead area to just south of Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs, and includes the Glenridge Connector, GDOT said.

Weather permitting, crews will close one alternating left or right lane of northbound Ga. 400 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Also, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and Sunday, single-lane closures will become double-lane closures until 9 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Monday, respectively.