Sandy Springs closes on future public safety building

Sandy Springs has completed the purchase of an existing office property on Morgan Falls Road for a future public safety building housing the Police Department and Municipal Court.
The city said it paid $10.99 million to buy the four-story building at 620 Morgan Falls Road from the TPA Group. The 109,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1990 on a 12.3-acre site and most recently housed the U.S. headquarters of WorldPay.
The city searched years to find a property that could accommodate the needs of the police and courts in a single building, Mayor Rusty Paul said. A fire station also is anticipated for the site.
The Sandy Springs Police Department was formed in July 2006 and was initially headquartered on Barfield Road. In June, 2011, it moved to leased space in the Morgan Falls Office Park. Municipal Court has been held in City Council chambers.
