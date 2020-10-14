Sandy Springs closes on future public safety building

The city said it paid $10.99 million to buy the four-story building at 620 Morgan Falls Road from the TPA Group. The 109,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1990 on a 12.3-acre site and most recently housed the U.S. headquarters of WorldPay.

The city searched years to find a property that could accommodate the needs of the police and courts in a single building, Mayor Rusty Paul said. A fire station also is anticipated for the site.