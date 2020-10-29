X

Sandy Springs awards $739K Hammond Park contract

Sandy Springs has awarded a $739,000 contract to reduce erosion and improve pedestrian circulation in Hammond Park.

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Sandy Springs City Council has awarded a $739,000 contract for pedestrian improvements and erosion control at Hammond Park.

Chappell Construction Group submitted the lowest of three bids for the project, staff said in a report to the council. Plans call for Chappell to install retaining walls, stairs and sidewalks; drainage manholes, storm utility piping and erosion control measures; foot bridges, and sod, shrubs, trees and grasses.

According to a staff presentation, the project’s goals are to minimize erosion, standing water and flooding during heavy rains by mitigating runoff with green infrastructure; and enhance pedestrian circulation through stable and formal walking surfaces and green infrastructure.

“Access from Hammond Drive and the adjacent apartment complex is also included,” staff said.

