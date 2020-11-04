Sandy Springs announces new finance director

Antonette “Toni Jo” Howard, a certified public accountant who has served since July 2019 as assistant city manager and finance director in Tucker, assumes her new role in Sandy Springs on Nov. 16, according to a city announcement.

“As Finance Director, Howard will be responsible for the strategic leadership and management of the city’s Finance Department and will serve as a key member of the city’s management team,” Sandy Springs said. “She will provide technical leadership in budgeting, debt administration, and purchasing administration.”