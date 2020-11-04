Sandy Springs announces new finance director

Sandy Springs has named a Tucker city official its new finance director.
Antonette “Toni Jo” Howard, a certified public accountant who has served since July 2019 as assistant city manager and finance director in Tucker, assumes her new role in Sandy Springs on Nov. 16, according to a city announcement.
“As Finance Director, Howard will be responsible for the strategic leadership and management of the city’s Finance Department and will serve as a key member of the city’s management team,” Sandy Springs said. “She will provide technical leadership in budgeting, debt administration, and purchasing administration.”
Prior to her work in Tucker, Howard was reporting manager for Seattle; oversaw finances in Johns Creek and Smyrna; and was accounting manager for First Data. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s of professional accounting from the University of West Georgia. Information: https://bit.ly/2HX0SFq