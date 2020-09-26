Generations learn from each other as they dig in the dirt

There are 36 gardeners and 55 plots: All roughly 4 feet by 8 feet with varying heights from 12 inches up to 34 inches that can accommodate those with physical restrictions.

The garden is fenced and locked, but members have the access code and can tend to their gardens during daylight hours. Tools are available for use and herbicides are prohibited.

"Started organically with a little seed of thought are six beds designated for ‘food for the hungry’, " said Fulton County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, UGA Cooperative Extension - North Fulton Extension Office Carol Stringer.

This year’s recipient is Solidarity in Sandy Springs that began as a pop-up food bank during COVID-19, she noted.

Not everyone plants in the winter, but anything in the cabbage family is good - kale, broccoli, cauliflower and collards, but Stringer’s personal favorites are root vegetables.

Radishes are a good choice for kids because in about a month “you have these beautiful little red round things that are fun to pull out of the ground,” said the county agent.

There is a waitlist, but Williams encourages others to think about becoming involved as a plotter or volunteer.

Address: 7741 Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs

For more information or to be added to the waitlist, visit uge1918@uga.edu

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com