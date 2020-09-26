Generations learn from each other as they dig in the dirt

Q: Leaving the North Fulton Government Center for COVID testing the other day I noticed a community garden as I was leaving. Can you tell me about it?
A: You are asking about the North Fulton Annex Community Garden, located behind the North Fulton Government Service Center in Sandy Springs.
The garden is a community outreach project and managed by the Fulton County-UGA Extension Office, said the garden manager and a North Fulton Master Gardener Christine Williams, who has gardened most of her life.
“It became therapy for me,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to see things grow and to help nourish - a way for people to get some happiness, satisfaction, and nourishment (physical and mentally).”
"The community garden allows generations to interact and learn from each other. They all have different stories, but they all kinda center on ‘it feels good,’ " said Williams.
There are 36 gardeners and 55 plots: All roughly 4 feet by 8 feet with varying heights from 12 inches up to 34 inches that can accommodate those with physical restrictions.
The garden is fenced and locked, but members have the access code and can tend to their gardens during daylight hours. Tools are available for use and herbicides are prohibited.
"Started organically with a little seed of thought are six beds designated for ‘food for the hungry’, " said Fulton County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, UGA Cooperative Extension - North Fulton Extension Office Carol Stringer.
This year’s recipient is Solidarity in Sandy Springs that began as a pop-up food bank during COVID-19, she noted.
Not everyone plants in the winter, but anything in the cabbage family is good - kale, broccoli, cauliflower and collards, but Stringer’s personal favorites are root vegetables.
Radishes are a good choice for kids because in about a month “you have these beautiful little red round things that are fun to pull out of the ground,” said the county agent.
There is a waitlist, but Williams encourages others to think about becoming involved as a plotter or volunteer.
Address: 7741 Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs
For more information or to be added to the waitlist, visit uge1918@uga.edu
