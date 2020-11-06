Frog data recorder vanishes from Chattahoochee NRA

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area asks whoever took the audio recording device used in a study of frog and toad populations, to please return it.
The device apparently was removed from the park over the past several months, officials said in a Facebook posting.
“If you have seen a green box with two microphones tied to a tree, please return it as soon as possible so that we can retrieve the data,” according to the posting.
The device can be brought to the Visitor Center at 1978 Island Ford Parkway, Sandy Springs, “no questions asked.” Or it can be left outside the Hewlett Lodge main entrance after hours.
“It is important that we get this data,” the posting said. “Thank you for your help!”
Information: https://bit.ly/368SZoD