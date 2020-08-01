Dessert and Coffee Shop Has Plans to Take on Sugar and Wheat on a National Basis

The guilty pleasure has been transformed into a healthy food by using coconut and almond flours. The products contain 4 grams of net carbs or less, according to their website.

“Eggs, cream, butter, all those other things, are actually excellent sources of energy. You don’t get any of that bloating or sugar highs and you forget that you’ve eaten perhaps a big slice of carrot cake because you’re not dragging afterwards,” he added.

Social media helped spread Zambawango’s popularity, leaving the rest of the country asking for shipping, Coundouriotis said.

Alpharetta became home to the bakery’s kitchen that focuses on the orders to be shipped.

“We have met so many interesting, wonderful people. In the Abernathy store, we know our customer’s faces. In our shipping facility, the names become familiar,” the founder said.

Their vision is to take on sugar and wheat on a national basis, he said.

Address: 901 Abernathy Road, CU 400, Sandy Springs (404-879-9731).

For more information, visit www.zambawango.com

