Roswell to take Christmas trees at ‘Chipper’ event

Keep Roswell Beautiful and sponsors Home Depot, Davey Tree Expert Co. and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation will accept trees from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Home Depot stores at 1580 Holcomb Bridge Road and 870 Woodstock Road.

Trees should have bases, lights and ornaments removed, according to a city announcement. Flocked trees will not be accepted.