Roswell to take Christmas trees at ‘Chipper’ event

Roswell residents can help continue a 30-year tradition by recycling their Christmas trees in January at Keep Roswell Beautiful’s “Bring One for the Chipper” event.
Keep Roswell Beautiful and sponsors Home Depot, Davey Tree Expert Co. and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation will accept trees from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Home Depot stores at 1580 Holcomb Bridge Road and 870 Woodstock Road.
Trees should have bases, lights and ornaments removed, according to a city announcement. Flocked trees will not be accepted.
Tree chipping generates mulch that will be donated to playgrounds, government beautification projects, parks and individual yards, the city said.
Information: https://bit.ly/3l6nctW