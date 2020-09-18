Roswell to spend $113K planting Hardscrabble trees

The Roswell City Council has awarded a $113,585 contract to Tri Scapes Inc. to landscape the Hardscrabble Green Loop.
During right-of-way negotiations with property owners for the Green Loop, a complete streets project with trails and sidewalks, the city committed to planting trees lost during construction, staff told the council.
About 200 trees will be planted along Hardscrabble Road between King and Etris roads, mostly between Chaffin Road and Hardscrabble Trail, staff said.
“Trees will be evenly spaced on the west side of the road, north and south of this area,” staff said. “Small clusters of smaller trees will be planted on the east side of the road. The landscape plan is consistent with the native plants in the area while taking the newly reconstructed Hardscrabble Road and utilities into consideration.”
Funding sources are $55,834 from the Tree Bank Fund and monies earmarked for Hardscrabble landscaping.