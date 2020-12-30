Roswell plans virtual real estate workshop

The workshop is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Topics will include when permits are required for projects and improvements; ordinances that brokers, managers and potential buyers should be aware of; setting up city services; and resources and programs available to homeowners.

To enroll, send your name, company and email address to: Nikki Belmonte, environmental education coordinator, nbelmonte@roswellgov.com. Enrollment deadline is Feb. 9. A Zoom meeting link will be provided the day prior to the workshop.