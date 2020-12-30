Roswell plans virtual real estate workshop

Roswell will offer a free virtual workshop in February for real estate brokers and property managers, with city experts providing detailed information on municipal policies that affect residential real estate.
The workshop is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Topics will include when permits are required for projects and improvements; ordinances that brokers, managers and potential buyers should be aware of; setting up city services; and resources and programs available to homeowners.
To enroll, send your name, company and email address to: Nikki Belmonte, environmental education coordinator, nbelmonte@roswellgov.com. Enrollment deadline is Feb. 9. A Zoom meeting link will be provided the day prior to the workshop.
Information: https://bit.ly/37ClOM6