Roswell music festival to go all virtual, for free

Roswell Magazine and On Location With Tran said the 2020 edition of the festival will go from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 17. Artists will perform from homes, at local restaurants or most anywhere else in the city.

“Our community is suffering,” said Regina Barkley of Roswell Magazine, “and music festivals bring joy. We could cancel, or we could go virtual. I could be mistaken, but I don’t think Roswell has held any of her incredible festivals in all of 2020. We are going to give them one, albeit virtually.”