X

Roswell music festival to go all virtual, for free

The 2020 edition of Roswell Music'Fest on Saturday, Oct. 17, will be a virtual event free to the public, business vendors, and local venues and musicians, the organizers announced.

Credit: Roswell Magazine

Credit: Roswell Magazine

Roswell | 9 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Given how COVID-19 has put a damper on live performances, the second annual Roswell Music’Fest takes place this weekend as a virtual event offered at no charge to any of the participants, its organizers announced.

Roswell Magazine and On Location With Tran said the 2020 edition of the festival will go from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 17. Artists will perform from homes, at local restaurants or most anywhere else in the city.

“Our community is suffering,” said Regina Barkley of Roswell Magazine, “and music festivals bring joy. We could cancel, or we could go virtual. I could be mistaken, but I don’t think Roswell has held any of her incredible festivals in all of 2020. We are going to give them one, albeit virtually.”

The festival will be free to viewers, local businesses exhibiting as virtual vendors, and local venues and musicians that set up their own livestreams, organizers said. Information: https://bit.ly/3deuXeZ

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.