Roswell, Cumming win roadside beautification grants

Roswell and Cumming are among 22 recent recipients of roadside beautification grants totaling $821,163 by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Roswell, in North Fulton County, received $20,176 for enhancements along Atlanta Street; and Cumming, in Forsyth County, received $50,000 for enhancements along Canton Highway (Ga. 20).
A total of 17 cities, four community improvement districts and one county were awarded 2020 Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council grants, GDOT said.
The grants, derived from fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to GDOT for vegetation removal in front of advertising signs, are for the purchase and installation of plant material along state routes. GDOT has awarded 164 grants totaling more than $5 million since 2008. Information: https://bit.ly/2IzdqUd