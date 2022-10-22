Roswell approves East Roswell Park improvements

The project improvements focus first on major infrastructure issues including stormwater, drainage, asphalt repairs/replacement, concrete repairs and sewer repairs to make sure new improvements are not constructed on top of failing infrastructure.

Once the infrastructure is repaired or replaced, improvements will focus on one synthetic field replacement, tennis court rebuilding, light pole replacements and trail improvements. Final steps of the project will address new improvements to the dog park, ball field light installation on one field with new LED lights and a playground replacement.