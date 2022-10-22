Roswell approves East Roswell Park improvements

The Roswell City Council recently approved a list of improvements for East Roswell Park.
The project improvements focus first on major infrastructure issues including stormwater, drainage, asphalt repairs/replacement, concrete repairs and sewer repairs to make sure new improvements are not constructed on top of failing infrastructure.
Once the infrastructure is repaired or replaced, improvements will focus on one synthetic field replacement, tennis court rebuilding, light pole replacements and trail improvements. Final steps of the project will address new improvements to the dog park, ball field light installation on one field with new LED lights and a playground replacement.
The overall project is expected to take 12 to 18 months. Some items on the list have already begun including inspection of the existing stormwater infrastructure and bleachers for the gymnasium and softball fields have been ordered. The dog park improvements have been designed and submitted for review and pricing, and steps have been taken ahead of synthetic turf installation.
The $2.5 million project is approved for funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 approved budget.
About the Author