Holcomb Bridge in Roswell to see nightly lane closures

Weather permitting, “rolling” single lane closures for Holcomb (Ga. 140) are planned from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Alpharetta Highway (Ga. 9) and Spalding Drive.

"The closures will 'roll' with crews as they move from one location to another through the project area," GDOT said. "Roadway signs and message boards along the road will alert drivers of the closures in advance."