Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: Funeral honoring Rep. John Lewis

X

Holcomb Bridge in Roswell to see nightly lane closures

Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell will have rolling, single lane closures nightly through Aug. 18 as crews make repairs and install traffic signal equipment. AJC FILE
Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell will have rolling, single lane closures nightly through Aug. 18 as crews make repairs and install traffic signal equipment. AJC FILE

Roswell | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell will see overnight lane closures beginning Thursday and continuing through Aug. 18 to allow repairs and installation of traffic signal equipment, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

Weather permitting, “rolling” single lane closures for Holcomb (Ga. 140) are planned from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Alpharetta Highway (Ga. 9) and Spalding Drive.

"The closures will 'roll' with crews as they move from one location to another through the project area," GDOT said. "Roadway signs and message boards along the road will alert drivers of the closures in advance."

Motorists are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Information: https://bit.ly/335y1Hj

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.