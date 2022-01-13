Roaches tank health score at Venti Bistro

The inspector said the restaurant nearly had a roach infestation. There were multiple live roaches in the back kitchen area by the dishwasher, sinks, glove station, and underneath the prep cooler. There were also numerous dead roaches and roach egg cases.

Venti, 14260 Cumming Highway, Cumming, earned a failing health score of 58/U. The inspector said the restaurant would be rechecked for roaches later this week, and if not controlled, the facility may have to close due to an infestation in the kitchen.