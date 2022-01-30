Hamburger icon
Riverdale barbecue restaurant needs cleaning

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

A Riverdale barbecue restaurant earned a failing health score due to several repeat violations of cleanliness.

Food contact surfaces were unclean at This Is It! BBQ & Seafood, 6560 Highway 85. Heavy buildup was on utensils, pots, pans and cutting boards. The inspector said that the ice shield inside the ice maker had a pink debris buildup.

In addition, equipment and bulk containers throughout the facility were unclean and food splatter was noticeable on the floors, walls, and ceilings.

This Is It! BBQ & Seafood scored 68/U on the Jan. 25 routine inspection, down from a 90/A earned last May.

In other violations, cabbage and raw beef tips in a cooler were above safe temperatures and discarded. In addition, the cooler held several uncovered food items.

An employee was handling food while wearing a watch and a bracelet, and employees had personal items and beverages throughout the facility.

The restaurant will be re-inspected.

