Cooking studio teaches life skills in a fun environment

The studio caters from the youngest (two-and-a-half-year-olds) to adults. Fernando stated, “You can still be 99 years young and have a good time at Flour Power.”

The school has two kitchens, one of which is ADA compliant. Mirroring a kitchen one would have at their own home, they use residential grade appliances and food that can be purchased at local grocery stores. Recipes are given after the classes in hopes that the kids can replicate them at home.

“We are all about teaching life skills in a place that is fun and engaging,” said co-owner Kimberly.

“My kids LOVED their class at Flour Power! My kids are a bit older so sometimes hard to please but both had a blast. The instructors were so engaging that neither wanted l leave. The pizza was really good and they both successfully made it and slime so they were happy! We’ll definitely be back,” wrote parent Michelle Erste.

Tweens Cooking - Adrienne Rosario (L) and Nadia Rose cook and compete Iron Chef style at Flour Power's day camp. The secret ingredient was pasta!

Classes recently added are 2-hour adult classes called “Sip and Stir” and a chef master geared towards teenagers (ages 13-18) that focus on skills rather than cooking. Summer camp classes are now open for registration.

Offered once a month is a special needs cooking class for kids with dietary restrictions. “We have kids who are gluten-free and need an option on learning how to cook recipes. This is something that actually stemmed from our franchise founder who has a child on the spectrum.

The next Sip n’ Stir is March 29. Come with a friend, husband or boyfriend and bring your own beer or wine. The menu will be creamy lemon chicken pasta with roasted brussel sprouts, along with chewy oatmeal raisin cookies.

Party corporate events split adults into teams each getting a kitchen and “go head to head like ‘iron chef’ style,” added Kimberly.

“You can make a mess and we do all the cleaning for you - the thing parents like the most,” said Fernando.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/flourpoweralpharetta/

