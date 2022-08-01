BreakingNews
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled
Repeat violations of roaches, food temps at Shirley’s

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Shirley’s Chicken and Waffles in Clayton County failed a recent routine inspection due to roaches throughout the facility and unsafe food temperatures. Both were repeat violations.

Management was advised to contact a professional pest control company and increase the frequency of service. Sugar on a shelf was uncovered and exposed to pests and other contamination. It was discarded.

The reach-in cooler was not keeping foods within a safe temperature range. For example, raw shrimp, chicken, rice, ribs, gravy, and cheese were too warm. Other foods inside a warming cabinet were reheated to bring them up to safe temperatures.

Several light bulbs were out in the kitchen, and excessive grease and food were on the floor, walls and ceiling. Also, coolers, containers and shelves needed cleaning.

Shirley’s Chicken and Waffles, 3056 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood, scored 67/U and will be re-inspected. Its previous health score was 82/B, earned last August.

