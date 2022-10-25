Repeat violation of uncovered foods drops score at Frankie’s

Frankie’s, an Italian restaurant and pizzeria in Marietta, saw its health score drop during a recent routine inspection due to uncovered foods.
The restaurant had a repeat violation of leaving containers of food uncovered and exposed to contaminants. Six containers of frozen foods were uncovered in the freezer, and Alfredo sauce was uncovered in the reach-in cooler.
Also, meatballs were discarded because they had not cooled properly. The items were prepared the day before but had not cooled to a safe temperature.
Two pans of raw ground beef meatballs were stored above several packages of sliced cheese inside the walk-in cooler. The items were separated. Containers of mussels were without shell stock tags, as required.
Several cold food items were at elevated temperatures because the cooler door had been left open. And some hot-holding food items were reheated to safe temperatures.
Frankie’s, 3085 Canton Road, Marietta, scored a 60/U. down from a previous score of 88/B. It will be re-inspected.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com