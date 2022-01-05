Repair the World Atlanta bolsters Atlanta nonprofits

Who’s helping?

Repair the World

Services: Through its Fellowship and Service Corps programs, Atlanta Repair builds capacity for its nonprofit partners to meet their missions by mobilizing Jews and their loved ones in volunteer service. In 2020 the group also launched Serve the Moment, a national pandemic response initiative including a part-time, seasonal Service Corps.

Current nonprofit partners: Concrete Jungle, Historic Westside Gardens, Jewish Career & Family Services, Jewish HomeLife, Mind Bubble, PAWKids, Rebecca’s Tent, Second Helpings Atlanta, The Scholarship Academy, Wholesome Wave and Zaban Paradies Center.

How to help: On Martin Luther King weekend, Repair will have 36 volunteer opportunities for over 1,000 volunteers. Sign up for their newsletter or check our website to sign up for hands-on service opportunities.

Where to donate: Supporters can donate at werepair.org/donate/.

