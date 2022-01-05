Repair the World Atlanta bolsters Atlanta nonprofits

The Atlanta chapter of Repair the World opened in 2018 with the goal of connecting the Jewish community to nonprofits meeting urgent needs and forging meaningful relationships across lines of difference. Like most nonprofits, when the coronavirus pandemic began to affect Atlanta in early 2020, Repair had to adjust to meet growing and changing needs.
“We saw needs across our Atlanta community rise sharply during the pandemic–with more Atlanta residents facing increased food insecurity and poverty to worsening educational disparities,” said Lily Brent, the executive director of Repair the World Atlanta. “At the same time, young people were experiencing increased isolation, loneliness and mental and emotional health challenges due to social distancing.”
Repair has found that more than 90% of their participants report an increased sense of purpose and connection, and 75% of participants said because of Repair they were more likely to volunteer in the future.
“Service builds bridges across lines of difference, supports mental and emotional well-being, inspires further commitment to social change, and enables people to live out their civic values,” said Brent.
Working with Concrete Jungle, Repair also launched an emergency COVID Grocery Delivery Program that grew to serve more than 400 families and more than 800+ individuals per week. The team at Repair also created both virtual and safe in-person opportunities for the Atlanta community to serve, with events ranging from virtual Shabbat (Sabbath) dinners reflecting on caregiving and mental health to virtual tutoring with local partner Mind Bubble.
Who’s helping?
Repair the World
Services: Through its Fellowship and Service Corps programs, Atlanta Repair builds capacity for its nonprofit partners to meet their missions by mobilizing Jews and their loved ones in volunteer service. In 2020 the group also launched Serve the Moment, a national pandemic response initiative including a part-time, seasonal Service Corps.
Current nonprofit partners: Concrete Jungle, Historic Westside Gardens, Jewish Career & Family Services, Jewish HomeLife, Mind Bubble, PAWKids, Rebecca’s Tent, Second Helpings Atlanta, The Scholarship Academy, Wholesome Wave and Zaban Paradies Center.
How to help: On Martin Luther King weekend, Repair will have 36 volunteer opportunities for over 1,000 volunteers. Sign up for their newsletter or check our website to sign up for hands-on service opportunities.
Where to donate: Supporters can donate at werepair.org/donate/.
If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.
