Refrigeration thermometers not working at Ranchero Bar & Grill

Employees at Ranchero Bar & Grill in Peachtree City could not know if foods inside the coolers were at safe levels because refrigeration thermometers were either not working or were missing during a recent routine health inspection.
Large quantities of food were above the 41-degree limit for cold-holding items. Chicken, shrimp and beef were on ice. The inspector advised prepping smaller amounts of food at one time and ensuring that the product is submerged in the ice baths.
In other violations, raw foods were stored with and above ready-to-eat items such as butter, lettuce and peppers. And, previously prepared foods were not date-marked.
Mold and mildew were inside the ice bin. Employees were preparing food wearing bracelets and watches, and one employee prepped food with painted nails and no gloves. Open employee drinks were on prep surfaces.
Ranchero Bar & Grill, 380 Commerce Drive, Peachtree City, scored 43/U on the health inspection and will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 93/A.
