ajc logo
X

Refrigeration thermometers not working at Ranchero Bar & Grill

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Employees at Ranchero Bar & Grill in Peachtree City could not know if foods inside the coolers were at safe levels because refrigeration thermometers were either not working or were missing during a recent routine health inspection.

Large quantities of food were above the 41-degree limit for cold-holding items. Chicken, shrimp and beef were on ice. The inspector advised prepping smaller amounts of food at one time and ensuring that the product is submerged in the ice baths.

In other violations, raw foods were stored with and above ready-to-eat items such as butter, lettuce and peppers. And, previously prepared foods were not date-marked.

Mold and mildew were inside the ice bin. Employees were preparing food wearing bracelets and watches, and one employee prepped food with painted nails and no gloves. Open employee drinks were on prep surfaces.

Ranchero Bar & Grill, 380 Commerce Drive, Peachtree City, scored 43/U on the health inspection and will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 93/A.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
How is the massive TV and film Assembly Studios in Doraville build out progressing? 16h ago
Could two Georgia companies help solve the plastic crisis?
2h ago
Tasks for Braves are re-signing Dansby Swanson, filling needs, avoiding tax
16h ago
November PSC elections off after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
14h ago
November PSC elections off after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
14h ago
10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice
21h ago
The Latest
Character education earns award
44m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
54m ago
Paulding County restaurant inspection scores
54m ago
Featured
Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates a 38-7 win against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Haynes had two touchdowns in the game. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scoreboard
13h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
22h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top