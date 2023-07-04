Prep cooler, food handling drop Waffle House health score

A Waffle House in Newton County failed a routine health inspection when a prep cooler wasn’t working correctly.

Sliced ham, lettuce and tomatoes were thrown away because they were at unsafe temperatures. The inspector said the cooler had an ambient temperature greater than 41 degrees and needed resetting.

In other violations, the restaurant had a repeat violation of an employee handling food while wearing a ring. Also, an employee prepped raw food items followed by ready-to-eat foods while only changing gloves but not washing their hands.

Shelled eggs above the grill were on time control but not marked with a start and discard time. The eggs cannot be out of refrigeration for more than four hours.

The walk-in freezer had heavy ice accumulation in the condenser line. Sanitizer containers were not labeled.

Waffle House, 6137 Highway 278, Covington, scored 63/U, down from 86/B. It will be re-inspected.