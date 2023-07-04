Prep cooler, food handling drop Waffle House health score

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
23 minutes ago
X

A Waffle House in Newton County failed a routine health inspection when a prep cooler wasn’t working correctly.

Sliced ham, lettuce and tomatoes were thrown away because they were at unsafe temperatures. The inspector said the cooler had an ambient temperature greater than 41 degrees and needed resetting.

In other violations, the restaurant had a repeat violation of an employee handling food while wearing a ring. Also, an employee prepped raw food items followed by ready-to-eat foods while only changing gloves but not washing their hands.

Shelled eggs above the grill were on time control but not marked with a start and discard time. The eggs cannot be out of refrigeration for more than four hours.

The walk-in freezer had heavy ice accumulation in the condenser line. Sanitizer containers were not labeled.

Waffle House, 6137 Highway 278, Covington, scored 63/U, down from 86/B. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: AJC Peachtree Road Race 20233h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
3h ago

Credit: \3048583#2\

Charles Langat wins AJC Peachtree Road Race men’s elite division
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Fotyen Tesfay wins AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s elite division
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Fotyen Tesfay wins AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s elite division
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Daniel Romanchuk, Susanna Scaroni win wheelchair divisions at AJC Peachtree Road Race
3h ago
The Latest
Newton County restaurant inspection scores
23m ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
23m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top