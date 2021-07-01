Piedmont Urgent Care network grows to 31 locations

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet acquired urgent care operator PrimeCare Urgent Care in Cumming and has opened a new location at Marietta Kennestone, according to a press release.
This brings Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet’s network to 31 locations throughout metro Atlanta and beyond. In addition, the opening of a new location in Woodstock at 285 Ridgewalk Parkway will open July 23.
The former PrimeCare center is located at 2021 Market Place Boulevard, Cumming, and is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. PrimeCare Urgent Care is an established healthcare leader in the community with experienced physicians and support staff serving the walk-in urgent care needs of patients in the area. The center will be rebranded. It will continue to operate under the PrimeCare brand and contracts during the transition.
Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet provides virtual visits and walk-in treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injury seven days a week, with extended hours nights and weekends, and are an excellent alternative to busy emergency departments and when traditional primary care offices are not open. These facilities also feature warm, welcoming environments, onsite digital X-ray capabilities and accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and competitive self-pay rates.
The Marietta Kennestone center is located at 789 Church Street, Suite 200, Marietta, Ga., 30060. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Information: www.piedmonturgentcare.org.