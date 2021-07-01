Piedmont Urgent Care network grows to 31 locations

This brings Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet’s network to 31 locations throughout metro Atlanta and beyond. In addition, the opening of a new location in Woodstock at 285 Ridgewalk Parkway will open July 23.

The former PrimeCare center is located at 2021 Market Place Boulevard, Cumming, and is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. PrimeCare Urgent Care is an established healthcare leader in the community with experienced physicians and support staff serving the walk-in urgent care needs of patients in the area. The center will be rebranded. It will continue to operate under the PrimeCare brand and contracts during the transition.