Pho King Midtown equipment, ice machine need cleaning

During a routine health inspection at Pho King in Midtown, large pots of broth in the walk-in cooler were at unsafe temperatures. Proper cooling methods were not used, according to the inspector.

The restaurant also had several whole meats in bags in the reach-in freezer. There was no invoice proving the items came from an approved source.

In other violations, there were no thermometers to record temperatures for the cold-holding foods, and the ice machine was heavily soiled with black organic matter.

A spray sanitizer was above the food prep table, and there was no hot water in one of the hand sinks.

Points were also taken off for excessive grease deposits and old food debris on equipment throughout the facility. The inspector said grease was dripping down the grill hood and was on walls and ceilings.

Pho King, 950 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, scored 67/U, down from 84/B earned in February. It will be re-inspected.