Pho King Midtown equipment, ice machine need cleaning

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
44 minutes ago
X

During a routine health inspection at Pho King in Midtown, large pots of broth in the walk-in cooler were at unsafe temperatures. Proper cooling methods were not used, according to the inspector.

The restaurant also had several whole meats in bags in the reach-in freezer. There was no invoice proving the items came from an approved source.

In other violations, there were no thermometers to record temperatures for the cold-holding foods, and the ice machine was heavily soiled with black organic matter.

A spray sanitizer was above the food prep table, and there was no hot water in one of the hand sinks.

Points were also taken off for excessive grease deposits and old food debris on equipment throughout the facility. The inspector said grease was dripping down the grill hood and was on walls and ceilings.

Pho King, 950 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, scored 67/U, down from 84/B earned in February. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Aerial Innovations Southeast

Science Square at Georgia Tech reaches highest point5h ago

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

Georgia pension systems for teachers, university and state workers rebound
2h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Advisory issued for metro Atlanta as extreme heat returns
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene to stump for Trump at Milwaukee GOP debate
4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene to stump for Trump at Milwaukee GOP debate
4h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Cost doubles to turn former Black school in Gwinnett into library
3h ago
The Latest
Rockdale County restaurant inspection scores
44m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
44m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
44m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse: Flashback to last Monday
LISTEN: Trump’s rivals try to gain ground in Atlanta
6h ago
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top