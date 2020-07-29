PAWKids supports Grove Park community

Who’s helping?

Paradise Atlanta Westside Enrichment center (PAWKids)

Services: Provides a doctor-run health clinic, summer programs for kids, a year-round after-school program and a new food pantry, called Claudia’s House. The clinic now operates under a tent and is mainly for testing. Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, PAWKids has focused on rent assistance, food and needed supplies.

How to help: PAWKids needs gift cards for seniors, child and adult diapers, and it is always in need of more masks, soap and sanitizer.

Where to donate: To donate, visit pawkids.org.

How to get help: “We literally don’t turn anyone down if they show up to our doorstep in need,” said Gates. PAWKids is located at 1643 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, and more info can be found at pawkids.org.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.