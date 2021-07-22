ajc logo
X

Paulding County budget hearing on July 27

A public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. July 27 by the Paulding County Board of Commissioners on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget, with the budget scheduled for adoption on Aug. 10. (Courtesy of Paulding County)
Caption
A public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. July 27 by the Paulding County Board of Commissioners on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget, with the budget scheduled for adoption on Aug. 10. (Courtesy of Paulding County)

Local
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

The Paulding County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget at 10 a.m. July 27.

This meeting will be held in the Paulding County Board of Commissioners meeting room, second floor, Administration Building, Watson Government Complex, 240 Constitution Blvd., Dallas.

The budget is scheduled for passage on Aug. 10.

Copies of the budget are available for public inspection in the Finance Department, 240 Constitution Blvd., Dallas or on the county’s website at paulding.gov.

This budget recommends a millage rate rollback to 5.228 and a reduction in the Debt Service Rate.

The 50-page document may be viewed at paulding.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10549/FY-2022-June-1-Budget.

In Other News
1
GCA accepting Vibrant Communities grant applications
2
Community Lens
3
The impact of art crosses all divides
4
Students without Mothers helps fill in a void
5
Students in summer program master leadership skills
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top