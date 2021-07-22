Paulding County budget hearing on July 27

The Paulding County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget at 10 a.m. July 27.
This meeting will be held in the Paulding County Board of Commissioners meeting room, second floor, Administration Building, Watson Government Complex, 240 Constitution Blvd., Dallas.
The budget is scheduled for passage on Aug. 10.
Copies of the budget are available for public inspection in the Finance Department, 240 Constitution Blvd., Dallas or on the county’s website at paulding.gov.
This budget recommends a millage rate rollback to 5.228 and a reduction in the Debt Service Rate.
The 50-page document may be viewed at paulding.gov/DocumentCenter/View/10549/FY-2022-June-1-Budget.