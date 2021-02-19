Paulding County approves rezoning for 773 housing units

The Paulding County Commission recently approved rezoning to allow 773 housing units on 388 acres.
They include:
- An application by Simon H. Bloom to rezone 355 acres for a planned community development of a maximum of 710 lots from R-2 (Suburban Residential) to MPR (Master Planned Residential) on half-acre lots. Up to half of those units would be rental. The property is west of Gulledge Road and Seven Hills Boulevard.
- An application by Elite Engineering to rezone nearly 33 acres for 63 single-family residences on the west side of Dallas-Acworth Highway and south of Industrial Boulevard North.
Regarding the first rezoning, five residents spoke about their concerns, including too high of a percentage for rentals, overcrowding at the schools and too much traffic.
Commissioner Sandy Kaecher noted that the property already was zoned residential and could have 710 homes built on it without coming before the board for approval.
