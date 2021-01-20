Pandia Health offers easier access to birth control

“We’re also educating people that birth control is used for things other than birth control, such as painful period cramps, so much bleeding that you get anemia, acne, PCOS, endometriosis and more,” said Yen. “As the only doctor-led company in birth control delivery, Pandia Health will always share what’s best for your health, even if it doesn’t help our bottom line.”

Who’s helping?

Pandia Health

Services: Free delivery of birth control pills, automatic refills, remote consultations with birth control expert doctors for just $20 a year and annual reminders to see your prescriber.

How to help: To help those who cannot afford their medications, donate to the Pandia Health Birth Control Fund at pandiahealth.com/social-good/.

How to get help: You can sign up with Pandia Health at PandiaHealth.com. If you don’t have insurance and you need help paying for the medications or the medical visit, you can apply to the Pandia Health Birth Control Fund at pandiahealth.com/social-good/.

