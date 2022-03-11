Pancake House missing certified food safety manager

The Original Pancake House on Cheshire Bridge Road needs a certified food safety manager to teach employees about food safety and how to follow procedures. Unfortunately, that cost them on a recent health inspection.
The person in charge couldn’t find paperwork to show that employees knew the procedures for cleaning up after a customer accident or about diseases that are transmissible through food.
The restaurant also had repeated food temperature violations and unclean contact surfaces. For example, cutting boards and knives, stored as clean, were dirty with food debris.
One cooler needed repairing because the air temperature was too warm. In addition, several foods in another cooler were out of the safe temperature range. Cooked foods were also improperly cooling in large, tightly covered portions inside the walk-in cooler.
Two hand sinks in the kitchen were unusable. One had no soap, and utensils and a trashcan blocked the other.
The Original Pancake House, 2321 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta, scored 68/U on the March 4 routine inspection, down from an 82/B earned in 2020. The restaurant will be re-inspected.
About the Author