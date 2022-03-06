Oysters, fish discarded at Red Crawfish Seafood & Wings

Boxes of fresh oysters were discarded at Red Crawfish Seafood and Wings in Loganville because the supplier was not FDA-approved. Other shucked oysters, removed from their original container, were also discarded. Shellfish must stay in its original package until right before preparation or sale.
Red snapper and tilapia, thawing in vacuum-sealed bags, were also discarded. The fish was supposed to remain frozen and inside the bags until preparation.
Red Crawfish Seafood & Wings, 534 Atlanta Highway, scored a 62/U on the March 1 routine inspection.
Among other violations, food temperatures of raw shrimp, tomatoes and cheese inside a cooler were too high, and the food was moved to another cooler.
Hot water was not available in the employee restroom sink. Dishes were in the hand sink on the cook-line. In addition, two metal strainers and a rice scoop were broken and needed discarding.
Red Crawfish Seafood & Wings will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 81/B, earned in 2020.
