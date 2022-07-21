YMCA offering back-to-school supply kits

Metro Atlanta area children who are receiving any form of public assistance (i.e., Medicaid, Peach Care for Kids, SNAP, TANF, and CAPS) are eligible to receive support from ESF. Parents or legal guardians must submit a one-time registration and provide current proof of benefits for each child requesting support.

Each kit contains 16 items like crayons, markers, pencils, paper, and notebooks and will save parents about $50 per child.