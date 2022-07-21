YMCA offering back-to-school supply kits

Metro Atlanta YMCAs, including the Ed Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA, 3655 Preston Ridge Road, are partnering with the Empty Stocking Fund to supply Back-to-School Student Supply Kits for eligible students.
Metro Atlanta area children who are receiving any form of public assistance (i.e., Medicaid, Peach Care for Kids, SNAP, TANF, and CAPS) are eligible to receive support from ESF. Parents or legal guardians must submit a one-time registration and provide current proof of benefits for each child requesting support.
Each kit contains 16 items like crayons, markers, pencils, paper, and notebooks and will save parents about $50 per child.
Registration: https://ymcaatlanta.volunteermatters.org/project-catalog.
Volunteers are needed at participating YMCA locations during the two distribution dates on Saturday, July 23 and Saturday, Aug. 6. Create an account to sign up for volunteer spots at https://ymcaatlanta.volunteermatters.org/project-catalog.
