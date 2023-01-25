Why not consider a goat walking class?

If your New Year’s resolution includes trying something new in 2023, Autrey Mill Nature Preserve can help. Among the center’s unique experiences, you can sign up now for a Goat Walking Class.
Learn about goat husbandry and take a walk with a furry friend. This on-demand program is offered year-round. Additional on-demand options include Family Night Hikes and Historic Building Tours.
Regularly scheduled programs include Feeding Fridays for a hands-on opportunity to feed snakes, turtles, frogs, rabbits, ducks and chickens. Plus, any time Autrey Mill is open, visitors can participate in a painted Rock Art Community Sculpture.
Additional children’s programs and summer camps are also on the calendar. Details: www.autreymill.org or 678-366-3511.
