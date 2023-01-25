Why not consider a goat walking class?

Learn about goat husbandry and take a walk with a furry friend. This on-demand program is offered year-round. Additional on-demand options include Family Night Hikes and Historic Building Tours.

Regularly scheduled programs include Feeding Fridays for a hands-on opportunity to feed snakes, turtles, frogs, rabbits, ducks and chickens. Plus, any time Autrey Mill is open, visitors can participate in a painted Rock Art Community Sculpture.