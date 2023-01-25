X
Why not consider a goat walking class?

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

If your New Year’s resolution includes trying something new in 2023, Autrey Mill Nature Preserve can help. Among the center’s unique experiences, you can sign up now for a Goat Walking Class.

Learn about goat husbandry and take a walk with a furry friend. This on-demand program is offered year-round. Additional on-demand options include Family Night Hikes and Historic Building Tours.

Regularly scheduled programs include Feeding Fridays for a hands-on opportunity to feed snakes, turtles, frogs, rabbits, ducks and chickens. Plus, any time Autrey Mill is open, visitors can participate in a painted Rock Art Community Sculpture.

Additional children’s programs and summer camps are also on the calendar. Details: www.autreymill.org or 678-366-3511.

