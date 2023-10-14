Two homes in Alpharetta now officially historic

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Following a public hearing, the Alpharetta City Council approved requests to designate two homes as historic properties.

The property containing the Earl Wood House at 531 South Main St. was approved last year for a zoning change to allow 16 townhomes to be built as well as saving and restoring the home built in about 1919. Restoration plans, to be approved at a later time, will likely include a new roof, window replacement a 1,056 square feet addition to the back of the house and a garage.

The second property at 133 Cumming St., known as the Gardner House, dates back to construction between 1915-1930 and is listed in “Historic Homes in Alpharetta – Our Shining Stars.” Emiline Gardner purchased the property in 1907 and her son, Sherman Gardner, constructed the home from timber harvested on the property.

