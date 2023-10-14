Two homes in Alpharetta now officially historic

The property containing the Earl Wood House at 531 South Main St. was approved last year for a zoning change to allow 16 townhomes to be built as well as saving and restoring the home built in about 1919. Restoration plans, to be approved at a later time, will likely include a new roof, window replacement a 1,056 square feet addition to the back of the house and a garage.

The second property at 133 Cumming St., known as the Gardner House, dates back to construction between 1915-1930 and is listed in “Historic Homes in Alpharetta – Our Shining Stars.” Emiline Gardner purchased the property in 1907 and her son, Sherman Gardner, constructed the home from timber harvested on the property.