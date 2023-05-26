X

Town Square Sandy Springs to host Alzheimer’s awareness luncheon

Credit: Town Center Sandy Springs

Credit: Town Center Sandy Springs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alzheimer’s Association, Senior 911 and Town Square Sandy Springs, a new adult day enrichment center and resource center for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, is hosting a free Alzheimer’s Brain Health Awareness Luncheon and Senior Living Resource Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Town Square Sandy Springs, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Suite 130.

Keynote speaker, Emory University’s Dr. Antoine Trammell, will discuss brain health and dementia-related illnesses, remedies to slow the progression and steps to take if you or a loved one has been diagnosed. A Q&A will follow with neuropsychologist Dr. Stephanie Johnson, Kim Franklin of the Alzheimer’s Association and Town Square Director and gerontologist, Mary Caldwell.

A vendor fair will showcase senior living resources that support those caring for the aging.

The event, during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, is open to the public and free for all caregivers and their families. Senior industry professionals are $40 and senior industry vendors pay $150/table. All proceeds will be donated to Angel 911, a 501c3 non-profit that provides caregivers with free respite care.

Tickets and information, 770-335-5905 or sandysprings@townsquare.net.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school2h ago

Suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff indicted on murder charge
1h ago

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Fugitive Georgia lab ‘kingpin’ smuggled millions to Middle East, court records allege
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
2h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

TORPY: For 35 years, all Memorial Days have been memorable
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy Stewart Miller Simmons

Former Alpharetta police officer indicted in K-9 attack during arrest
1h ago
Alpharetta signs conflict waiver for Tech Alpharetta funding
14h ago
Court dismisses Milton Councilman’s lawsuit against neighbor
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Linda Stahl

Bill Torpy: Why Memorial Day is also a happy anniversary
2h ago
5/26 Mike Luckovich: Tina Turner
17h ago
A timeline of the Justin Ross Harris case
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top