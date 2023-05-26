Town Square Sandy Springs to host Alzheimer’s awareness luncheon

The Alzheimer’s Association, Senior 911 and Town Square Sandy Springs, a new adult day enrichment center and resource center for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, is hosting a free Alzheimer’s Brain Health Awareness Luncheon and Senior Living Resource Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Town Square Sandy Springs, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Suite 130.

Keynote speaker, Emory University’s Dr. Antoine Trammell, will discuss brain health and dementia-related illnesses, remedies to slow the progression and steps to take if you or a loved one has been diagnosed. A Q&A will follow with neuropsychologist Dr. Stephanie Johnson, Kim Franklin of the Alzheimer’s Association and Town Square Director and gerontologist, Mary Caldwell.

A vendor fair will showcase senior living resources that support those caring for the aging.

The event, during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, is open to the public and free for all caregivers and their families. Senior industry professionals are $40 and senior industry vendors pay $150/table. All proceeds will be donated to Angel 911, a 501c3 non-profit that provides caregivers with free respite care.

Tickets and information, 770-335-5905 or sandysprings@townsquare.net.