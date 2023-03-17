Three classes remain in North Fulton Master Gardeners series

The North Fulton Master Gardeners spring gardening series is nearing its conclusion. Gardening enthusiasts bitten by spring fever can still catch three more of these free, informative programs.
This horticultural education effort is a collaboration between North Fulton Master Gardeners and the UGA Extension Fulton County.
Register to attend these live webinars: www.tinyurl.com/NFMGspringseries.
· Insect Allies: Predators and Parasitoids in the Garden with Gabrielle LaTora, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19
· Ferns of the Southeast with Donna Whitesel, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26
· Annual and Perennial Plants for Water Gardens with Robin Pollack 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2
Classes will also be available later at www.youtube.com/northfultonmastergardeners.
