ajc logo
X

Thompson Street in Alpharetta closed through June 11

Thompson Street in Alpharetta will be closed 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Friday, June 11 for the installation of water and sewer lines. (Google Maps)
Thompson Street in Alpharetta will be closed 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Friday, June 11 for the installation of water and sewer lines. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County | 17 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Thompson Street in Alpharetta will be closed 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Friday, June 11 to allow contractors time to open a trench for the installation of water and sewer lines associated with a private development.

Thompson Street will be closed from the intersection with Kingry Lane westward for approximately 250 feet.

When construction is not taking place, metal plates will be placed on the roadway to allow traffic access.

Alpharetta’s Transportation Engineering Manager, Arash Moradkhani can be reached at amoradkhani@alpharetta.ga.us. Contact the Alpharetta Public Safety Department at 678-297-6300.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top