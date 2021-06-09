Software, robotics firm bringing 200 jobs to Roswell

The company’s new international headquarters includes 110,000 square feet of office and warehousing space that serves as a global fulfillment center for building and shipping autonomous mobile robots. Founded in New Delhi, India, the company operates in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

“Atlanta is internationally known as a ‘supply chain city’ due to the infrastructure, university support, and leading companies headquartered in the metropolitan area,” said Chief Operating Officer of GreyOrange Jeff Cashman. “Atlanta is the perfect environment to accelerate the evolution and growth of GreyOrange as we continue to innovate intelligent fulfillment concepts for our global customers.”