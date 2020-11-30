Smartphone app lets Johns Creek residents inventory trees

Johns Creek’s Geographic Information Systems office has created a smart phone app that lets residents enjoy the outdoors while helping to create an inventory of tree species in city parks.
“Johns Creek’s parks contain thousands of trees, but the city does not have a current inventory of tree types and locations,” the city said. “A tree inventory with this information can help the city maintain trees and plant more in the future.”
A resident can download the “Map Our Trees” app from the App Store, go to any of the city’s parks – Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, Newtown, Ocee or Shakerag – take photos of a tree’s leaves, and upload the images. The information will help create a city tree inventory noting species, age and location.
