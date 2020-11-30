Smartphone app lets Johns Creek residents inventory trees

“Johns Creek’s parks contain thousands of trees, but the city does not have a current inventory of tree types and locations,” the city said. “A tree inventory with this information can help the city maintain trees and plant more in the future.”

A resident can download the “Map Our Trees” app from the App Store, go to any of the city’s parks – Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, Newtown, Ocee or Shakerag – take photos of a tree’s leaves, and upload the images. The information will help create a city tree inventory noting species, age and location.