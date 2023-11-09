Shopping center lights up the holidays with spectacular events

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

North Point Mall is hosting a lineup of free, family-friendly holiday events this year.

“We are excited to unveil this new season of events that will bring magic and new traditions to the holiday season in Alpharetta,” said Vice President of Experience at Trademark Property Company, Stephany Ruiz.

Upcoming events:

· Diwali Celebration - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 featuring musicians, dances, art exhibits, jewelry, food and more. Free admission. Information: www.iacaatl.org.

· Santa’s Arrival – 12:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 with a parade, photo opportunities, magician, carolers and performances by the Alpharetta Symphony and Seed and Feed Band.

· Alpharetta Symphony and North Fulton Music Teacher’s Association – 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 with the NFMTA performing at the shopping center on Dec. 2 and 3.

· Carriage Rides 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Dec. 16, 17 and Saturday, Dec. 23 and Live Reindeer 3-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

Even more events and all the details: www.northpointmall.com/events/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
